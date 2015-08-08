OF Todd Cunningham was recalled by the Braves from Triple-A Gwinnett. In 71 games at Gwinnett, Cunningham was batting .276. In 26 games with Atlanta he was hitting .239 with four RBIs. Cunningham started in left and went 1-for-4, scored a run and made a tremendous running catch on a ball that was tailing away from him in the ninth inning.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz is seeking his first win May 24. In his last start Monday, Foltynewicz allowed six runs, including four homers, in six innings and received no decision against the Giants on Aug. 3. The flamethrower failed to strike out a batter for the first time in his career. Foltynewicz has never faced the Marlins.

SS Daniel Castro didn’t get a hit on Friday, but drew a walk, scored twice and drove in a run. Over the last six games as a fill-in for Andrelton Simmons, the rookie has hit .333 (8-for-24) with six runs scored.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to 12 games with an RBI single in the fourth inning on Friday. He also drove in an insurance run with an infield grounder. Pierzynski is batting .426 (20-for-47) during the hitting streak, which began on July 24 in St. Louis.

OF Nick Swisher was acquired by the Braves on Friday. The veteran has spent two terms on the disabled list while trying to come back from surgery on both knees from last August. Swisher was hitting .198 with two homers and eight RBIs, primarily as a designated hitter. He was in a rehab stay with Triple-A Columbus at the time of the trade.

RF Nick Markakis was 3-for-4, drove in two runs and scored one on Friday. One of the singles came with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to drive home the go-ahead runs. Markakis had been 0-for-7 with the bases loaded. He extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a single in the fourth inning and is batting .367 (22-for-60) during the streak.

OF Michael Bourn was acquired by the Braves on Friday and will join the club for the second time in his career. Bourn was batting .246 with 13 stolen bases for the Indians. He joined the Braves in 2011 following a midseason trade and hit .278 with 22 stolen bases, and hit .274 with 42 stolen bases in 2012 before leaving for free agency.