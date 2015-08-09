RHP Shelby Miller will be trying to break a winless streak that has reached 14 games when he faces the Marlins on Sunday. He hasn’t won since losing a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning at Miami on May 17 and settling for a two-hit shutout. Miller, who made the National League All-Star team, has lost seven straight decisions while falling to 5-8 despite a 2.44 ERA.

SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the lineup after missing six games with a bone bruise on his right thumb. He had two RBIs, on a sacrifice fly and double, and drew a walk and stole a base.

OF Todd Cunningham was returned to Triple-A Gwinnett a day after being recalled and going 1-for-4 during a start in left field. He also made a key catch in the ninth inning on a ball tailing away from him. Cunningham is batting .240 (18-for-75) in 26 games with the Braves this season.

SS Daniel Castro was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after batting .333 (8-for-24) and scoring six runs while starting in six straight games as a fill-in for Andrelton Simmons. He was 1-for-6 in a brief stint with the Braves earlier this season, giving him a .300 overall average.

C A.J. Pierzynski stretched his hitting streak to 13 games with an RBI single in the first inning Saturday against the Marlins and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored. He also had a 13-game streak to start the season and is batting .431 (22-for-51) during this stretch.

1B Nick Swisher, making his Braves debut on Saturday against the Indians, had a two-run double with two outs in the seventh inning. He also drew a walk in four plate appearances and turned an unassisted double play with a diving catch in foul territory.

RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 15 games with a third-inning single against the Marlins and finished 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI. It was his second straight three-hit game and he is batting .379 (25-for-66) during the streak.

LF Michael Bourn, acquired from Cleveland on Friday, batted leadoff on Saturday against the Marlins and had a single in five at-bats. He showed his speed by twice racing into foul territory to make catches.