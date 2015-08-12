RHP Williams Perez pitched an eight-inning complete game Thursday, allowing only four hits, but he took the loss after giving up a two-run home run to Kevin Kiermaier in the seventh. He struck out only one, but lowered his season ERA to 4.21 with an impressive start.

3B Adonis Garcia, settling into the job after the trade of Chris Johnson, had two more hits Tuesday, lifting his average to .250 on the season. The 30-year-old rookie had four home runs in his first 14 career hits.

C A.J. Pierzynski went 0-for-4 Tuesday, missing out on a big opportunity when he grounded into a double play to end the game as the tying run in the ninth. He left a runner in scoring position in the first as well, ending the inning with a runner at second.

Braves OF Nick Markakis has the majors’ best batting average in interleague games since it began in 1997, with a career average of .337. He was 17-for-44 (.386) in 12 games this season entering Tuesday’s game.

DH Nick Markakis went 2-for-4 to raise his average to .302 and nearly brought in the game’s first run, only to see Cameron Maybin thrown out at the plate on a nice relay by the Rays. He knows the Rays well from his Orioles days and gets one more shot Wednesday.