RHP Arodys Vizcaino pitched a perfect ninth inning on Friday and earned his third save. Vizcaino extended his scoreless streak to 10 2/3 innings. He has allowed one run in 15 2/3 innings (0.57 ERA) since being promoted to the majors.

RHP Julio Teheran (8-6) gave up three hits, two walks and struck out seven. Teheran threw 102 pitches and retired the side in order only twice. It was the fewest number of runs he has allowed since July 3. Teheran is now 6-1 with a 2.48 ERA in 12 starts at home.

RHP Ryan Kelly was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday. He had appeared in seven games, going 0-0 with an 8.53 ERA in 6 1/3 innings.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-3, 5.23) will make his 13th start of the season and fourth since rejoining the rotation. He defeated the Marlins on Aug. 8, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts. Foltynewicz received no decision in his previous start against Arizona on June 3 when he allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits over 5 2/3 innings.

RHP Edwin Jackson was signed by the Braves on Friday after he was released by the Chicago Cubs on July 29. He had appeared in 23 games for Chicago, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA in 31 innings. His ERA was 2.17 until he allowed four runs against the Cardinals on July 6. He made one other appearance before being released.

OF Cameron Maybin reached base three times, drove in a pair of runs and made a diving highlight-reel catch in the seventh inning to rob 2B Chris Owings of a double. Maybin had an RBI triple and RBI single, which gave him a team-leading 50 RBIs. It was his fifth multi-hit effort in the last nine games.