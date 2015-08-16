RHP Danny Burawa was claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees and assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. He made one relief appearance for the Yankees this season and appeared in 35 minor league games, going 1-3 with one save and a 2.69 ERA for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton.

RHP Shelby Miller will try to end a 15-game winless streak when he faces Arizona in Atlanta on Sunday. He has lost eight straight decisions despite an ERA of 3.16 during the stretch. Miller’s run support of 2.54 per start is the lowest in the majors. He is 1-0 with a 5.23 ERA in two career starts against Arizona.

1B Freddie Freeman, on the disabled list because of a right oblique strain, took batting practice with the Braves and will begin a three-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday in San Diego. Freeman, sidelined since Aug. 3, had been working out in Florida. In two Gulf Coast League rookie games, he was 0-for-7 with four strikeouts.

LHP Kolby Allard, the Braves’ first-round draft choice in June, struck out five over two scoreless innings Saturday during his second start in the rookie Gulf Coast League. Allard, who turned 18 on Friday, struck out the side in his debut Aug. 10 and has not allowed a hit.

RHP Edwin Jackson was impressive in his Braves debut, pitching 2 1/3 perfect innings against Arizona and striking out four. He was signed the previous day after being released by the Chicago Cubs on July 29. Jackson had made 23 relief appearances for the Cubs, going 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA.

1B Nick Swisher broke a 0-for-14 slump with a two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the eighth inning Saturday against Arizona reliever Daniel Hudson. Swisher is 2-for-18 since being acquired from Cleveland, with the other hit a two-run double in his first game.