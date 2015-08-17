RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett after failing to get an out in the ninth inning Saturday. He was sent down to make room on the roster for RHP Peter Moylan.

RHP Shelby Miller’s winless streak is still intact despite a no-hit bid. Miller didn’t allow a hit until the eighth inning, but got a no-decision despite a two-hit effort with 10 strikeouts. He was pulled after 109 pitches and Diamondbacks CF Ender Inciarte bounced into a fielder’s choice against LHP Ross Detwiler, tying the game. Miller has gone 16 starts without a victory.

1B Freddie Freeman (oblique strain) began a short rehab stint at Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. He is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday in San Diego, where the Braves begin a seven-game trip Monday.

RHP Peter Moylan had his contract purchased from Triple-A Gwinnett, adding a veteran arm to the bullpen. The 36-year-old reliever is coming off a second Tommy John elbow surgery and last pitched in the majors with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2013. He hasn’t pitched for the Braves since 2010. RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room.