3B Adonis Garcia recorded his seventh multi-hit game of the season on Tuesday. He has hit .333 (11-for-33) per his last nine games.

1B Freddie Freeman (oblique) will return to the team and is expected to be in the lineup when eligible to come off the disabled list on Wednesday. “It’s going to be nice to get him back in there in that third spot,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said. Freeman has been out since Aug. 4. Before that, he missed 30 games with a sore wrist.

1B Nick Swisher could see his playing time compensated with the return of Freddie Freeman. “I don’t know what I‘m going to do,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said. “That is going to be a challenge. But we’ll figure it out. That’s why I get the big, big bucks.”

OF Michael Bourn has impressed manager Fredi Gonzalez in making the switch from center field to left field. Bourne scooted over when the Braves acquired Cameron Maybin from the Padres. ”I knew he would pick it up but left field isn’t easy,“ Gonzalez said. ”The ball is cutting away from you, it’s sinking. But he has been unbelievable.“ Bourne made a sensational catch on Monday which resulted in a double play. ”I was like, ‘wow’ he caught that ball?“’ He is such a good athlete.”

CF Cameron Maybin, the former Padre in his first return to San Diego, had nothing but nice things to say about the Padres’ organization. “They gave me a chance to play every day,” he said. “And I enjoyed playing for (manager) Bud Black and (coach) Dave Roberts. I have a dad and he’s my hero, by Dave was like a father figure to me.” Maybe extended his hitting streak to seven games on the road on Tuesday.