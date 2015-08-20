FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
#Intel
August 21, 2015 / 3:33 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday in his second return from the disabled list in less than a month. He had missed 13 games this time (the Braves were 5-8) since Aug. 3 with a strained right oblique muscle. Freeman missed 30 games from June 28-July 25 due to a wrist injury. He was back for 10 games when he sustained the oblique strain. At the time of his first injury, Freeman was the Braves’ leader in most offensive categories. Prior to the wrist injury, Freeman played in 234 consecutive games, which was the longest active streak in the major leagues.

RHP Julio Teheran is 2-5 on the road this season with a 6.36 ERA despite allowing one run on four hits over six innings Wednesday afternoon in San Diego. He came out after throwing 96 pitches. “When you are pitching well like I was, you want to stay in, which I did want to do,” Teheran said. “But that is not my decision.”

OF/1B Joey Terdoslavich was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for 1B Freddie Freeman on the 25-man roster. Terdoslavich was hitting .208 with one home run and four RBIs in 26 games. His home run was a game-winning shot against Padres RHP Joaquin Benoit earlier this season in Atlanta.

CF Cameron Maybin scored four of the Braves’ five runs in the three straight losses to the Padres, his former team. Maybin was 4-for-10 in the series with his 10th home run, two walks and his 19th steal. He extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 1-for-3 Wednesday. He is hitting .419 (13-for-31) during the streak.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
