RHP Shelby Miller (5-9, 2.43 ERA) makes his 25th start of the season and second against a Cubs team that beat him 4-1 on July 19. He’s 1-1 all-time against Chicago. Miller won his last start -- a 2-1 Braves victory over the Diamondbacks on Aug. 16 -- to snap a 10-game losing streak.

1B Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 and has registered a hit in five of his last six road games, going 8-for-25. He’s recorded two or more hits in 24 games this season.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-5) allowed a career-high seven runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out six in 4 2/3 innings of work. He’s 1-3 with a 7.67 ERA in five starts since being recalled on July 29. Foltynewicz has given up 17 home runs in 81 2/3 innings of work this year. “If you don’t look at the numbers I think I threw the ball okay,” Foltynewicz said. “I think it was one of the better games I had command of my fastball with. They just hit good pitches. Sometimes you’ve got to tip your hat to them. ... Things just didn’t go my way.”

2B Jace Peterson went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. He recorded his 27th multi-hit game of the season while collecting his 11th theft. Peterson is batting .245 in 115 games this season.

OF Nick Markakis came into Thursday’s series opener with the Chicago Cubs with a .298 average and a recent run with hits in 22 of his last 27 games. He is batting .333 over the last 27 games. After going 1-for-4 on Thursday, he now has 137 hits, putting him among National League and big league leaders.