RHP Williams Perez (4-4, 4.34 ERA) makes his 13th start of the season and 16th appearance as he seeks his sixth quality effort. Perez, who has never faced the Cubs, has worked 74 2/3 innings and has struck out 46 while walking 37.

INF Hector Olivera reportedly will make his major league debut with the Braves as early as next week. Acquired in a three-team deal with the Dodgers and Marlins late last month, Olivera could be in the lineup at third base on Monday when Atlanta opens a nine-game homestand.

RHP Shelby Miller (5-10) worked 6 1/3 innings, took the loss and has now gone 17 consecutive starts without a victory. Miller gave up five runs (three earned) on six hits in 6 1/3 innings while striking out eight and walking four. Miller’s last victory came on May 17, a 6-0 complete game triumph at Miami. “Miller was good, you could go down to that we didn’t handle the baseball and we were not very good with runners in scoring position,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

RHP Edwin Jackson smiled and chatted amiably with former Chicago Cubs teammates prior to Friday’s game at Wrigley Field. This is Jackson’s first trip back to Chicago since he was released by the Cubs last month and signed by the Braves on Aug. 14. Jackson was 16-34 with a 5.37 ERA in three Cubs seasons. He’s made three appearances so far with the Braves, working 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

RF Nick Markakis was 2-for-5 with a double, run and RBI and has not hit safely in 24 of his last 29 games. He’s batting .333 during that stretch and is at .298 for the season through 120 games.

3B Pedro Ciriaco was 2-or-4 with a run and stolen base. He recorded his sixth multi-hit game of the season and second in his last two starts. He is hitting .271 through 58 games.