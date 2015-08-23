FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
August 23, 2015 / 9:53 PM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman has hit safely in all four games since he came off the disabled list after recovering from a strained right oblique. He is 5-for-17 since his return and had an RBI double Saturday against the Cubs.

SS Andrelton Simmons committed an error Friday, his first since June 15, ending his errorless streak at 200 chances. He was tied for the major league lead among shortstops with a .992 fielding percentage entering Saturday. He also has hit safely in six of his last seven games.

C A.J. Pierzynski had his second three-hit game of the season. He is batting .311 in his career against the Cubs.

LF Nick Swisher hit two home runs Saturday against the Cubs from both sides of the plate. It was his 21st career multi-homer game and the Braves’ second this season. His four RBIs are a season high and his highest total in a game since Sept. 6, 2013, with the Indians against the Mets.

