RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Marimon, 26, was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in six games before being demoted to Gwinnett on June 28. In Triple-A, he went 5-4 with a 3.31 ERA over 17 games (14 starts).

OF Eury Perez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Perez hit .269 in 47 games for the Braves.

C Christian Bethancourt was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Bethancourt, 23, lost the starting catcher job to veteran A.J. Pierzynski and was demoted to Gwinnett in June after hitting just .198 in 29 games before the Braves. He hit .327 with four homers and 31 RBIs in 52 games at Gwinnett.

SS Andrelton Simmons was out of the Braves’ lineup Monday for the second straight game because of a sore knee.

RHP David Aardsma was released by the Braves on Monday. Aardsma, 33, was 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 33 games after being signed on June 6.