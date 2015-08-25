RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Marimon, 26, was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA in six games before being demoted to Gwinnett on June 28. In Triple-A, he went 5-4 with a 3.31 ERA over 17 games (14 starts).

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday for a third stint with the Braves this season. He made six relief appearances with Atlanta earlier and was 0-1 with a 7.71 ERA, striking out five and walking four in 9 1/3 innings. In Triple-A, he went 5-4 with a 3.31 ERA over 17 games (14 starts).

RHP Julio Teheran allowed two early homers, but he worked 7 1/3 innings in a 5-3 victory over Colorado on Monday. He allowed four hits, walked one and struck out five. Teheran improved to 9-6 with his third straight victory. The outing also tied his longest of the season. He also worked 7 1/3 innings against Pittsburgh on June 6.

OF Eury Perez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday after going 0-for-8 in spot duty over the past two weeks. He had a .269 average and seven stolen bases in 47 games with the Braves. Perez was promoted to Atlanta after hitting .296 with 28 stolen bases in 61 games for Gwinnett.

C Christian Bethancourt was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday and got a start against the Rockies. He went 0-for-3 with a walk. He batted .327 with 23 extra-base hits and 31 RBIs in 52 games with Gwinnett, going 4-for-5 and driving in three runs in his final game. Bethancourt hit .198 in 29 games and struggled defensively before his June 15 demotion.

SS Andrelton Simmons did not play Monday for the second consecutive game because of a sore knee, but he could be back against the Rockies as early as Tuesday. He was hurt Saturday in Chicago against the Cubs sliding into third base. “The doctors checked him out, and nothing is structurally damaged, which that was nice news to hear,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz will try to bounce back from a couple of rough losses as he faces Colorado on Tuesday. He worked 4 2/3 innings in each start, giving up six runs to Arizona and seven to the Chicago Cubs. Folynewicz has given up seven homers in four August starts and 17 in 81 2/3 innings this season. He has never started against Colorado, but he struck out four over two innings in a pair of relief appearances vs. the Rockies.

RHP David Aardsma was released by the Braves on Monday after going 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA in 33 appearances. The veteran pitched well after being signed in June, but he faltered recently. Aardsma had a 7.71 ERA in his last 15 games, giving up 14 hits and 12 runs in 13 2/3 innings.