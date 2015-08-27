3B Adonis Garcia committed three fielding errors on Tuesday, two on routine plays that led to four unearned runs. That’s the most errors for a Brave player in a single game since Chris Johnson made three on June 20 against the Mets. He has six errors in 30 games.

RHP Shelby Miller will be looking for his first win since May 17, a stretch of 17 starts. Miller (5-10, 2.50) has pitched well despite the lack of run support. Over the last seven starts, he is 0-5 with a 2.82 ERA. Miller lost to the Rockies prior to the All-Star Game in one of his worst starts (five runs, 11 hits in five innings) but is 2-1 with a 3.57 ERA in four career starts against Colorado.

1B Freddie Freeman was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts and left six runners on base. Since returning from the disabled list on Aug. 19, Freeman is hitting .200 (5-for-25).

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (4-6) pitched five innings and allowed four hits and one walk, with three strikeouts on Tuesday. He allowed four runs, all of them unearned, and lowered his ERA from 6.06 to 5.71. “If we play a clean game behind him, he might have been pitching in the seventh inning. I thought he was good and I told him that,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.

RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak with a leadoff single in the first inning. Markakis was 2-for-3 with two walks and is 13-for-30 during the streak. “He gives you a professional at-bat every time,” Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez said.