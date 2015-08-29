RHP Williams Perez lasted just 1 2/3 innings Friday against the Yankees, and was charged with eight runs on five hits and three walks. The rookie’s ERA jumped from 4.76 to 5.56 and his record fell to 4-5 with the shortest of his 14 starts.

1B Freddie Freeman hit his 15th homer Friday against the Yankees, connecting off RHP Masahiro Tanaka, and finished 2-for-3 with a walk and two RBIs. It was Freeman’s first homer since coming off the disabled list on Aug. 19.

C Christian Bethancourt was in the Braves lineup Friday for the third time in four games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

LHP Manny Banuelos pitched two scoreless innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday, allowing a hit and walking two. The rookie was put on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 25 because of elbow inflammation caused by a bone spur after making four starts and one relief appearance, going 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA. Banuelos will pitch out of the bullpen for the Braves after rosters expand in September.

RHP Matt Wisler, who faces the New York Yankees for the first time on Saturday in Atlanta, is 3-0 with a 3.65 ERA in four home starts compared to 2-4 with a 6.53 ERA on the road. The rookie pitched only 22 2/3 innings in past five starts, not making in through the sixth inning in any of the outings.

RHP Jason Frasor, on the disabled list since Aug. 4 because of a shoulder strain, was released by the Braves. The veteran reliever made six relief appearances for Atlanta and wasn’t charged with a run, although he walked three in 4 2/3 innings. Frasor, who 38 on Aug. 9, appeared in 26 games with Kansas City before being released and signing with the Braves.

OF Jonny Gomes pitched the ninth inning for the Braves against the Yankees on Friday and gave up a long homer to OF Chris Young and a second run while completing the 15-4 loss. He was the first position player to pitch for the Braves since 1989. Gomes allowed three hits and struck out one.