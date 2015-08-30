RHP Williams Perez was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and the Braves ecalled RHP Jake Brigham.

RHP Jake Brigham was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and RHP Williams Perez demoted to Gwinnett.

RHP Jake Brigham was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. Brigham (0-1, 4.80) will make his third appearance with the big-league team this year; he’s appeared in 11 games and allowed eight runs on 19 hits, with four walks and nine strikeouts, in 15 innings. Brigham went 9-4 with a 3.50 ERA in 18 games (13 starts) for Gwinnett in 2015.

RHP Julio Teheran (9-6, 4.29) makes his 27th start of the season. In 11 starts at Turner Field, Teheran is 7-1 with a 2.55. He went 7 1/3 innings and allowed three runs in his most recent start against the Rockies on Aug. 24. Teheran is 3-2 with a 3.68 ERA in his last seven starts. Teheran will be making his first appearance against the Yankees.

OF Eury Perez was placed on the disabled list after suffering a broken left hand while being hit by a pitch in a game for Triple-A Gwinnett. Perez, a victim of numbers when the Braves traded for Michael Bourn and Nick Swisher, hit .269 in 44 games for the Braves this season.

RHP Matt Wisler (5-5) allowed two runs over six innings, with four hits, four walks and three strikeouts on Saturday. It was a nice bounce-back for the rookie, who allowed four home runs and seven runs in his last start. It was the fourth straight loss for Wisler, who is 0-4 with a 7.85 ERA in August.

RHP Jason Frasor was released by the Braves. Frasor had been on the disabled list with shoulder soreness since Aug. 4. Frasor was signed by the Braves on July 16after he was released by the Royals. He appeared in six games for the Braves and did not allow a run in 4 2/3 innings.

LF Nick Swisher went 2-for-4 and is hitting .400 (8-for-20) over his last eight games. Since joining the Braves Swisher is 11-for-44 (.250) with 11 RBIs in 16 games.

RF Nick Markakis extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the first inning. It was his only hit in five at-bats. He has had two double-digit hitting streaks this season.