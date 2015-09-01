3B Hector Olivera will be promoted by the Braves when rosters expand Tuesday. The former Cuban star was acquired from the Dodgers at the end of July, and he hit .231 in 10 games with Triple-A Gwinnett.

3B Hector Olivera, acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers in late July, will be promoted from Triple-A Gwinnett when rosters can expand Tuesday. The Cuban slugger played 10 games for Gwinnett while rounding into shape from a hamstring strain, and he hit .231 with three doubles and three RBIs.

RHP Jake Brigham was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday after giving up eight runs in 1 2/3 innings to complete the Braves’ 20-6 loss to the Yankees on Sunday. He appeared in 12 games with Atlanta, going 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA over 16 2/3 innings in 12 relief appearances.

RHP Shelby Miller moved up a day in the rotation to start when RHP Mike Foltynewicz was scratched Monday due to an illness.

RHP Shelby Miller lost his 11th consecutive decision Monday against Miami despite allowing just one run over seven innings. He has gone 19 starts without a victory since he came within an out of a no-hitter at Miami on May 17. Miller (5-12) has a 3.13 ERA during the winless stretch. The only run he gave up against the Marlins came on a second-inning homer.

RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, and he retired the only batter he faced. He had been up with Atlanta earlier this season, posting an 8.53 ERA over 6 1/3 innings in seven relief appearances. Kelly was 3-1 with 13 saves and a 0.95 ERA for Gwinnett, appearing in 24 games.

SS Andrelton Simmons was a late scratch from the Braves’ lineup Monday because of right ankle inflammation. He is listed as day-to-day. “His ankle just bites him now and then,” manager Fredi Gonzlez said. “It’s something that comes and goes.” Simmons is batting .265 in 118 games and playing his usual Gold Glove defense.

LHP Manny Banuelos, on the disabled list since late July with elbow inflammation caused by bone chips, will be activated Tuesday to start against Miami. He has made two rehab starts, working two innings each time. Banuelos was 1-2 with a 2.49 ERA in five games with Atlanta after going 6-2 with 2.23 ERA for Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was scratched from his scheduled start Monday against Miami after he reported to Turner Field running a fever and showing signs of a viral infection. He struggled in August, going 1-3 with a 7.27 ERA in five starts. Foltynewicz is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA overall.

RF Nick Markakis was 0-for-4 Monday against Miami, ending his hitting streak at 11 games. He batted .375 (18-for-48) during the streak, his second 11-game streak of the season.

SS Luis Valenzuela was acquired by the Braves from the Royals on Monday in exchange for OF Jonny Gomes and cash.