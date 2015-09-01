3B Hector Olivera will be promoted by the Braves when rosters expand Tuesday. The former Cuban star was acquired from the Dodgers at the end of July, and he hit .231 in 10 games with Triple-A Gwinnett.

RHP Jake Brigham, who allowed eight runs in 1 2/3 innings Sunday, was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. He is 0-1 with an 8.64 ERA in 12 relief appearances for Atlanta this season.

RHP Shelby Miller moved up a day in the rotation to start when RHP Mike Foltynewicz was scratched Monday due to an illness.

RHP Ryan Kelly was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday, adding a fresh arm to the Atlanta bullpen. He recorded 23 saves, a 4-2 record and a 0.77 ERA in 41 relief appearances in Double-A and Triple-A this season. In seven appearances for Atlanta earlier this year, he had no decisions and an 8.53 ERA.

SS Andrelton Simmons was a late scratch because of right ankle inflammation. He hit safely in eight of his past nine games, and he had four multi-hit games in that span.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was scratched as the Braves’ starter after reporting to Turner Field with a fever and showing signs of a viral infection. With RHP Shelby Miller moving up a day, the Braves don’t have an announced starter for either of the remaining games in the series.