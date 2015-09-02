INF Hector Olivera was called up to the major leagues for the first time by the Braves. In March, four months after defecting from his native country, Olivera signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract that included a $28 million signing bonus with the Dodgers. Los Angeles dealt him to Atlanta in July as part of a three-team, 13-player trade that included the Miami Marlins.

LHP Manny Banuelos was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and he gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings during a start against the Marlins. He was out since July 25 due to left elbow inflammation.