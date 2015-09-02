RHP Williams Perez (4-5, 5.56) is coming off two straight poor starts (six runs vs. Cubs, eight runs vs. Yankees) that continued his poor run. Perez was 4-0 when he was struck in the foot by a line drive and placed on the DL. Over his last seven starts, he’s 0-5 with a 9.08 ERA.

RHP Brandon Cunniff was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to give depth to a depleted bullpen. Cunniff was with the Braves when he went on the 15-day disabled list with a right groin strain on June 26. He returned on July 20 and optioned to Gwinnett, where he went on the DL. He made one appearance with Gwinnett and threw a scoreless inning. In 30 relief appearances in Atlanta, Cunniff was 2-2 with a 4.23 ERA. He had 30 strikeouts and 15 walks in 27 2/3 innings.

RHP Dan Burawa was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and made his Atlanta debut on Tuesday with two scoreless innings, striking out four. He pitched 2/3s of an inning and allowed four runs in his only appearance with the Yankees this season before being designated for assignment on Aug. 5. He made four appearances for the G-Braves, going 0-0 with a 2.08 ERA, allowing one run over 4 1/3 innings. In 39 minor league games split between three organizations (two for New York, one for Atlanta), he was 1-3 with a 2.64 ERA in 64 2/3 innings.

INF Hector Olivera was called up to the major leagues for the first time by the Braves. In March, four months after defecting from his native country, Olivera signed a six-year, $62.5 million contract that included a $28 million signing bonus with the Dodgers. Los Angeles dealt him to Atlanta in July as part of a three-team, 13-player trade that included the Miami Marlins.

3B Hector Olivera was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and went 0-for-4 in his major league debut. He will likely get a chance to start the remainder of the season. He appeared in 16 games for three minor league clubs and hit .179 with three doubles and three RBIs. He played in 19 games for three different clubs in the Dodgers organization prior to a hamstring injury and hit a combined .348 with two homers and seven RBIs.

RHP Sugar Ray Marimon provided some needed bullpen relief on Tuesday. He pitches 3 1/3 innings, the fourth-longest stint by a Braves reliever this year. Marimon had two perfect innings and had his line inflated when Ryan Kelly followed him into the game and allowed a long homer to Justin Bour.

SS Andrelton Simmons missed his second straight game with a bone spur in his ankle. Simmons is day-to-day.

LHP Manny Banuelos was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, and he gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings during a start against the Marlins. He was out since July 25 due to left elbow inflammation.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was placed on the 15-day disabled list after Tuesday’s game. He missed his scheduled start on Monday because of a flu-like illness. By being disabled, the Braves were able to recall Williams Perez to make the start on Wednesday.

INF Daniel Castro was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and will fill in at shortstop and second base as needed. Castro played 112 games between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett and hit .295 with 14 doubles and 46 RBIs. He has played 10 games for Atlanta this season, hitting .300 (9-for-30) with a double and six runs scored. He started in place of SS Andrelton Simmons on Tuesday and went 1-for-3 with a walk.