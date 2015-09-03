3B Hector Olivera’s first major league hit was a two-run single in the third inning Wednesday against Miami. The Cuban defector ended up 1-for-3 with a walk and strikeout in his second game. Olivera, still rounding into shape after a hamstring injury, was 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his debut Tuesday.

SS Andrelton Simmons returned to the Braves’ lineup Wednesday after sitting out two games because of right ankle inflammation. He was 0-for-4 with a strikeout, dropping his average to .262. “His ankle just bites him now and then,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzlez said. “It’s something that comes and goes.”

RHP Matt Wisler, who faces the Nationals on Thursday in Washington, ended a frustrating August with an encouraging six-inning outing Saturday in which he gave up four hits and two earned runs during a loss to the New York Yankees in Atlanta. He had a 7.75 ERA in six August starts, going 0-4. The rookie, who is 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA in two starts against the Nationals, has struggled to consistently command his sinker, which is considered his best pitch.

CF Cameron Maybin ended a 0-for-19 slump with an infield hit in the third inning Wednesday, but struck out in three of his other five at-bats as his average fell to .267. Maybin, who sat out Sunday and Monday with an assortment on aches and pains, is showing the ill-effects of a long season playing regularly.