INF Freddie Freeman, a terror against the Nationals, was held in check Thursday as he went 0-for-1. “That is never a comfortable feeling when he is at the plate with runners on base,” said Washington manager Matt Williams. Said Atlanta manager Fredi Gonzalez: “His timing is coming back. I have seen some good swings.” Freeman spent time on the DL earlier this year.

RHP Julio Teheran will start on Friday at Washington. In his last three starts he is 1-1 with a 6.11 ERA. He is 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 10 career starts against the Nationals.

SS Andrelton Simmons was in the starting lineup for the third day in a row. He was hitless in three at-bats.

RHP Matt Wisler started Thursday at Washington after going 0-3 with a 7.24 ERA in his previous three starts. Wisler allowed five hits and seven runs in 1 2/3 innings and was tagged with the loss in a 15-1 setback. “Unacceptable,” is how Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez termed the performance of his pitchers.