RHP Shelby Miller will start on Saturday in Washington. He has been a hard-luck pitcher most of the year for the Braves and has not won in 19 starts. He is 2-1 in his career against Washington with an ERA of 1.72.

INF Freddie Freeman had three hits Friday against the Nationals. He has 16 hits in 30 at-bats against Washington this year.

RHP Julio Teheran started on Friday at Washington. He was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in his previous 10 career starts against the Nationals and 0-2, 7.59 this year and gave up one run in six hits on Friday. “He pitched really well,” said manager Fredi Gonzalez.

OF Cameron Maybin had two hits against the Nationals on Friday. He is now hitting .269.