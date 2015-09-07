RHP Williams Perez is looking to end a six-game losing streak that has spoiled a promising rookie season. Perez has not won since June 20, at which point he was 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA. He has faced the Phillies once this year, giving up nine runs in 4 1/3 innings on July 31, the start of his six-game skid.

3B Hector Olivera was a late scratch Sunday. The rookie was still recovering from a foul ball he hit off his foot Saturday.

3B Adonis Garcia is in the middle of a brutal defensive stretch. His third-inning error was his sixth miscue in his last 12 games, giving him seven total over the 37 games of his rookie season.

LHP Manny Banuelos was not effective Sunday, and the Braves starter could not make it out of the third inning. After striking out the first two batters of the game, Banuelos struggled with his control, and when he did throw strikes, they were hit hard. He gave up seven runs, six earned, to drop his fourth straight start. “I’ve been thinking too much,” Banuelos said. “I tried to be too perfect and missed pitches.”

2B Jace Peterson ended a 12 at-bat hitless streak with a fifth-inning double Sunday. Peterson had been 1-for-14 in the month and 16-for-93 in his last 27 games to see his average go into a tailspin.