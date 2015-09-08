RHP Williams Perez went seven innings to beat Philadelphia on Monday night and snap a personal six-game losing streak. Perez, whose previous victory was over the New York Mets on June 20, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven. Manager Fredi Gonzalez thought it was particularly significant that Perez did not walk a better, something he had only done one other time in his previous 15 starts. “For me, that was the No. 1 telltale sign that he had that sinker working,” Gonzalez said. Perez said, “I decided to go after the guys. My sinker was working really well, and I was locating it, so I was going right after them. I was getting ground balls and a few fly balls. Everything was working.”

3B Hector Olivera went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer -- his first in the majors -- and a two-run double Monday against Philadelphia. The 30-year-old native Cuban was playing just his sixth game for Atlanta. Phillies RHP Aaron Harang fanned him with sliders out of the strike zone his first two times up. Olivera faced Harang again in the fourth, and Olivera ripped a 1-1 fastball into the gap in left-center field for a double, driving in two runs and putting Atlanta ahead 5-1. “Yeah, I made an adjustment,” Olivera said through an interpreter. “Let’s be honest, those pitches weren’t very good pitches at all (the first two times up). They were horrible pitches to swing at. I wasn’t focused. I focused a little better on the next few at-bats after that, and looked for a pitch I could drive, and I got them and put good swings on them.”

1B Freddie Freeman opened the scoring Monday night with a two-run, opposite-field homer in the first inning off Phillies RHP Aaron Harang. “Good pitch,” Harang said. “Sinker down and away. He did a good job hitting.” It was the 16th homer of the season for Freeman, who has reached base safely in his past 12 games.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-3 with two walks and scored three runs Monday in the Braves’ victory over Philadelphia, the 1,500th game of his major league career. Markakis is batting .319 over his past 44 games.

RHP Ryan Weber will be called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to make his major league debut Tuesday against the Phillies. Weber was 6-3 with three saves and a 2.21 ERA in 27 games for Gwinnett, six of them starts, after going 0-2 with one save and a 2.73 ERA in 11 games for Double-A Mississippi, three of them starts.