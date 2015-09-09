FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US MLB
September 9, 2015 / 3:23 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OF Todd Cunningham was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett as a September call-up to give the Braves an extra man with Cameron Maybin out. Earlier this season, Cunningham played 27 games with Atlanta and hit .240 in 75 at-bats.

RHP Ryan Weber, Tuesday’s starter, had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game and made his major league debut. He gave up two runs in six innings against the Phillies but took the loss.

OF Cameron Maybin (eye) saw a doctor Tuesday and will be sidelined a couple more days, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez pregame. Maybin was hurt Saturday and hasn’t played since.

