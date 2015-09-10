RHP Julio Teheran is scheduled to start the series finale Wednesday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. He has pitched well against the Phillies in his career, as he is 5-3 in 10 games (nine starts) with a 2.56 ERA, 46 strikeouts and 10 walks. Even better, at hitter-friendly Citizens Bank Park, Teheran is 3-1 with a 1.95 ERA, 21 strikeouts, two walks and a .206 opponents’ batting average.

OF Todd Cunningham was recalled Tuesday from Triple-A Gwinnett to give the Braves an extra man with OF Cameron Maybin out. Prior to being called up, Cunningham played 27 games with Atlanta and hit .240 in 75 at-bats. He was last with the Braves for one game on Aug. 7, and before that, May 15 to June 14. “He’s such a great defender, and we can use him as a baserunner,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said pregame Tuesday before using him as both a pinch runner and defensive replacement. Cunningham hit .261 in 97 games with Gwinnett.

RHP Ryan Weber had his contract selected from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game and made his major league debut Tuesday against the Phillies. He picked up a tough-luck loss in the Braves’ 5-0 defeat, throwing six innings of two-run ball, scattering just four hits in 74 pitches. “Terrific,” Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Weber’s performance. “He mixed and matched, threw some good sinkers. (C A.J. Pierzynski) was raving on his sinker coming back to the dugout every time. ... I was really impressed.” Weber, a 22nd-round pick of the Braves in 2009, played parts of seven seasons in the minor leagues before his big league debut.

RHP Ryan Weber became the 59th player to appear for the Braves this season with a start Tuesday night against the Phillies. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is a franchise record. He also became the 15th Brave to make his major league debut this season. Twelve have been pitchers.

OF Cameron Maybin (scratched cornea) saw a doctor Tuesday and will be sidelined “a couple more days,” according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. “The doctor said he has some stuff there,” Gonzalez said. Maybin was hurt Sept. 5 and hasn’t played since.