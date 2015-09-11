3B Hector Olivera had three hits against the Phillies on Wednesday night, a high for his eight-game-old major league career. Olivera, a 30-year-old rookie from Cuba, was acquired from the Dodgers in a three-team trade July, after the Dodgers signed him to a six-year contract in March. He went 6-for-13 with a homer and four RBIs in the three-game series against Philadelphia.

RHP Shelby Miller, Thursday’s starter, is 0-12 over his last 20 starts, dating back to a shutout of Miami on May 17. His last time out he lost to Washington, going just 4 1/3 innings and allowing seven runs (six earned) on seven hits, while striking out four and walking three. He is 0-1 with a 3.15 ERA in four career appearances against the Mets, three of them starts.

RHP Julio Teheran allowed one run on four hits over seven innings Wednesday night to beat Philadelphia and improve to 10-7. He is also 4-1 in Citizens Bank Park, where he made his major league debut in May 2011. “Every time I come here, it reminds me of when I made my debut,” he said. “Every time I get here I just try to pitch good, and every time I do good here.” Teheran also had his 12th and 13th sacrifice bunts of the season, extending his major league lead.

C Christian Bethancourt snapped an 0-for-14 slump with a second-inning single Wednesday against Philadelphia, and slugged his second career home run in the fourth inning, a solo shot off David Buchanan. “He’s played sparingly since he’s been up here,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Bethancourt, who played in just his 41st game. “We’ve given him some opportunities ... and Bethancourt will continue to get some playing time. I really like the way he handled (Julio) Teheran. I like the way he caught today. I like the way he blocked the ball. The offensive stuff is gravy for me.”

CF Michael Bourn went 4-for-5 with a two-run triple Wednesday night, raising his average from .138 to .186. The 32-year-old Bourn is in his second tour of duty with Atlanta in his 10-year career, having been traded there from Cleveland in August. Wednesday marked just his 25th game with the Braves, and in the estimation of manager Fredi Gonzalez he has often hit in hard luck. “If you stay patient the baseball gods will reward you,” Gonzalez said, “and today he did (stay patient).” Bourn had three singles in addition to his two-run triple, which came off reliever Nefi Ogando in the eighth. “You know you can still play baseball,” Bourn said. “You just want (the ball) to fall and be able to show that you can still play. That’s the No. 1 thing. ... Sometimes things don’t come as you want them to come. You just have to persevere.”