RHP Dan Winkler was activated from the 60-day disabled list. Winkler underwent Tommy John surgery in July 2014 and was acquired by the Braves in the 2014 Rule 5 draft. He is expected to work out of the bullpen over the last month of the season.

RHP Shelby Miller (5-14) lost his 13th consecutive decision Thursday. He allowed three runs on seven hits in six innings with five strikeouts and two walks. Miller extended his winless streak to 21 games. It is the longest single-season winless streak by a starter in Atlanta history, one short of the record set by Carl Morton in 1975-76. The game marked the 13th time this season that the Braves failed to score a run for Miller.

SS Andrelton Simmons had three hits Thursday, his second three-hit game this week. Simmons has hit in four straight games and is batting .500 (8-for-16) during that stretch.

LHP Manny Banuelos is not expected to pitch again this season. He experienced soreness in his left elbow after his last appearance, and he will be examined by the team doctor. Since missing 32 games on the disabled list with left elbow inflammation, Banuelos made two starts with a tight pitch count and went 0-2, allowing 10 runs, nine earned, in 4 2/3 innings. Banuelos, acquired from the Yankees in the offseason, was selected the Braves’ Pitcher of the Year for Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday.

RHP Matt Wisler (5-6, 5.81 ERA) faces the Mets on Friday in his first start since Sept. 3, when he allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Nationals. He came back to pitch scoreless innings in relief on Sept. 6 against the Nationals. The Braves hope that means a return to the form that allowed Wisler to go 4-0 with a 3.30 ERA during July.

C A.J. Pierzynski extended his hitting streak to eight games with a single in the first inning. After going 1-for-4 on Thursday, Pierzynski is hitting .339 (56-for-165) since July 5.

CF Cameron Maybin was out of the lineup for the sixth consecutive game because of a scratched cornea and isn’t expected back before Sunday.

LHP Ross Detwiler left Thursday’s game with a left hamstring strain. Detwiler walked the only two batters he faced before exiting. He is day-to-day.