RHP Williams Perez, who helped the Braves snap a 12-game losing streak in Philadelphia on Monday, will try to build on the outing Sunday against the Mets. He didn’t walk a batter against the Phillies for the first time in his 16 major-league starts and allowed just two runs on six hits over seven innings while striking out seven. Perez beat the Mets in New York on June 20, working six innings and giving up four runs (two earned).

SS Andrelton Simmons, who broke out of an 0-for-19 slump on Monday in Philadelphia, is 10-for-20 in his past five games. He was 2-for-4 on Friday against the Mets after going 3-for-4 in the opener of the series. Simmons is batting .265 on the season.

RHP Matt Wisler turned in his best start Friday since late July, but fell to 5-7 with a fifth straight loss. He gave up two runs in six innings, the second scoring on a balk in the fifth inning. Wisler allowed seven hits, struck out six and walked three (two intentionally). The start followed two hitless innings of relief in his previous game.

2B Daniel Castro hit his first major-league homer Friday to account for the Braves’ run in a 5-1 loss to the Mets. The native of Mexico has played 19 games and is batting .277. Castro also made a dazzling defensive play, going to his right, diving and then getting up to throw out Ruben Tejada in the sixth inning. His homer came in the fifth off Steven Matz.

CF Cameron Maybin missed his sixth straight game Friday against the Mets because of a scratched cornea in his left eye and an infection. He has been available to pinch run since Thursday and could return to the starting lineup Sunday for the series finale against the Mets. Maybin is batting .268 with 10 homers, 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 121 games.