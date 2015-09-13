RHP Williams Perez turned in his second straight quality start Saturday, giving up three runs and eight hits over six innings in a no-decision. He had helped the Braves end a 12-game losing streak in his previous start, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings at Philadelphia. He is 1-6 with a 7.90 ERA in nine starts since returning from the disabled list -- compared to 4-0 with a 2.31 ERA in eight starts before being sidelined by a left foot contusion.

1B Freddie Freeman had an RBI single Saturday against the Mets on his 26th birthday. He has at least one hit in the past five games he has played on his birthday and has a .381 average (8-for-21) with four RBIs overall.

RHP Ryan Weber will make his second major league appearance as he faces the Mets on Sunday in Atlanta. He held the Phillies to two runs on four hits over six innings at Philadelphia on Tuesday in a 5-0 loss. Weber, 25, was 6-5 with a 2.38 ERA with Triple-A Gwinnett and Double-A Mississippi this season, making nine starts and 29 relief appearances.

CF Cameron Maybin has had his likely return pushed back as he missed his seventh straight game Saturday against the Mets because of a scratched cornea in his left eye and an infection. He isn’t expected to play before Tuesday, when he will be re-examined. Maybin is batting .268 with 10 homers, 52 RBIs and 21 stolen bases in 121 games.