RHP Shelby Miller will try to end a winless streak that has reached 21 starts when he faces Toronto on Wednesday. He is 5-14 despite a 2.86 ERA, losing his last 13 decisions. The Braves have given Miller the least offensive support in the majors at 2.37 runs per game. He pitched against the Blue Jays in Toronto during April, working six innings and winning 5-2.

SS Andrelton Simmons had the fourth walk-off hit of his career Tuesday, delivering a one-out single in the ninth inning to give the Braves a 3-2 victory over the Blue Jays. He had hit into double plays his two previous trips to the plate. Simmons has hit safely in eight of his past nine games, batting .406 (13-for-32) with six RBIs over the stretch.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. He was out for 17 days due to a flu-like illness.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, regaining his strength after being sidelined by pneumonia, is unlikely to make another start this season, manager Fredi Gonzalez said Monday. The Braves are hoping, though, that Foltynewicz will be able to make a couple of relief appearances by next week. He is 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 18 games, 15 of them starts.

C A.J. Pierzynski was 3-for-4 with a double Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Two of the hits came off Mark Buehrle and he is now 12-of-27 in his career off the veteran left-hander. Pierzynski has hit in nine of the 10 games he has played in September and is hitting .333 (12-for-36) in the month.

CF Michael Bourn made his ninth straight start Tuesday against the Blue Jays and was 0-for-2 with a walk. He got the opportunity to play regularly when Cameron Maybin was sidelined by a left cornea abrasion. Maybin is cleared to play, but manager Fredi Gonzalez stuck with Bourn, who hadn’t success against Toronto starter Mark Buehrle.