LHP Manny Banuelos underwent successful surgery in Gulf Breeze, Fla., as Dr. James Andrews removed a bone spur in his left elbow.

CF Cameron Maybin, who has been dealing with a corneal abrasion in his left eye, returned to the lineup for the first time since having to come out of a game in Washington on Sept. 5, but was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts against the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He pinch ran on Sunday and Tuesday, and finished both games in the outfield.