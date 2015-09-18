RHP Williams Perez (5-6, 5.36 ERA) is 1-4 over his past seven starts heading into his Friday outing against the Phillies. He received no decision in his last outing, Saturday against the Mets, allowing three runs on eight hits in six innings. The rookie is 1-1 with an 8.74 ERA in two starts against the Phillies, beating them 7-2 on Sept. 7.

LHP Manny Banuelos underwent successful surgery in Gulf Breeze, Fla., as Dr. James Andrews removed a bone spur in his left elbow.

LHP Manny Banuelos underwent successful surgery in Gulf Breeze, Fla., as Dr. James Andrews removed a bone spur from his left elbow. Banuelos, acquired in a trade with the Yankees in the offseason, made seven appearances (six starts) for the Braves and went 1-4 with a 5.13 ERA. He is expected to be ready for spring training.

RHP Matt Wisler (5-8) allowed four runs on nine hits in six innings Thursday in a loss to the Blue Jays. Wisler struck out three, walked two and allowed two homers, both during Toronto’s four-run fourth inning. He has lost seven straight and has not won a game since July 26 at St. Louis. Wisler has put together two decent starts since he was rocked by the Nationals for seven runs in less than two innings. He allowed six runs over his past 12 innings.

RHP Edwin Jackson pitched two scoreless innings Thursday. He had allowed at least one run in each of his previous three appearances.

LF Nick Swisher fouled a pitch off his foot in the fifth inning. He returned to play the field, but he was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. He is day-to-day.

CF Cameron Maybin ended an 0-for-11 streak with a single in the fifth inning. He entered game 0-for-7 on the homestand. Maybin had played sparingly since suffering a corneal abrasion in his left eye on Sept. 5.