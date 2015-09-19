RHP Daniel Winkler threw again in a simulated game situation Friday and could be ready to join the Braves bullpen Monday for the start of a three game series in New York against the Mets. The Rule 5 draft choice is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery performed in 2014 while he was in the Texas organization.

3B Hector Olivera snapped an 0-for-17 skid with an infield single in the second inning Friday against the Phillies. He finished 1-for-3 and is batting .208 in 15 games since making his major league debut Sept. 1. Olivera, a 30-year-old defector from Cuba, was acquired from by the Braves from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a late-July trade.

LF/3B Andonis Garcia doubled in a first-inning run Friday with a two-out double Friday against the Phillies, but was pulled from the game by manager Fredi Gonzalez after he was tagged out after carelessly rounding second base. “... You can live with physical mistakes. You live with some mental mistakes,” Gonzalez said. “But sometimes there are mistakes you don’t want to play that game with here at the big league level. It didn’t sit well with me and I don’t think it sat well with our fans, especially with the way the season is going right now.”

B Freddie Freeman, who was 2-for-3, snapped an 0-for-11 streak with a fourth-inning double Friday against the Phillies. He also had a single in the sixth inning. Freeman had been 4-for-24 on the homestand coming into the game. Freeman is batting .278.

RHP Ryan Weber will make his third major league start Saturday and it will be his second against the Phillies. He did quality work in his debut in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, holding the Phillies to two runs over six innings. Weber got no offensive support, though, and took a 5-0 loss.