FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 20, 2015 / 2:03 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Daniel Winkler threw again in a simulated game situation Friday and could be ready to join the Braves bullpen Monday for the start of a three game series in New York against the Mets. The Rule 5 draft choice is coming back from Tommy John elbow surgery performed in 2014 while he was in the Texas organization.

3B Hector Olivera snapped an 0-for-17 skid with an infield single in the second inning Friday against the Phillies. He finished 1-for-3 and is batting .208 in 15 games since making his major league debut Sept. 1. Olivera, a 30-year-old defector from Cuba, was acquired from by the Braves from the Los Angeles Dodgers in a late-July trade.

LF/3B Andonis Garcia doubled in a first-inning run Friday with a two-out double Friday against the Phillies, but was pulled from the game by manager Fredi Gonzalez after he was tagged out after carelessly rounding second base. “... You can live with physical mistakes. You live with some mental mistakes,” Gonzalez said. “But sometimes there are mistakes you don’t want to play that game with here at the big league level. It didn’t sit well with me and I don’t think it sat well with our fans, especially with the way the season is going right now.”

B Freddie Freeman, who was 2-for-3, snapped an 0-for-11 streak with a fourth-inning double Friday against the Phillies. He also had a single in the sixth inning. Freeman had been 4-for-24 on the homestand coming into the game. Freeman is batting .278.

RHP Ryan Weber will make his third major league start Saturday and it will be his second against the Phillies. He did quality work in his debut in Philadelphia on Sept. 8, holding the Phillies to two runs over six innings. Weber got no offensive support, though, and took a 5-0 loss.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.