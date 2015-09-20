3B Hector Olivera picked up his first career triple. Olivera hit the ball to the opposite field and it bounced off the wall. Olivera was stranded at third. The rookie improved his batting average to .216.

RHP Julio Teheran (10-7, 4.34 ERA) received no decision in his last start on Sept. 15 against Toronto. He allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings, with four walks and seven strikeouts. In three starts in September, Teheran is 1-0 with a 1.93 ERA. Teheran is 3-0 with a 1.29 ERA against the Phillies this season and is 6-3 with a 2.43 ERA in 11 career appearances against Philadelphia.

SS Andrelton Simmons had a single and is hitting .347 (16-for-46) over his last 11 games. Simmons also prevented the tying run from scoring in the ninth inning when he snared a line drive up the middle.

RF Nick Markakis went 2-for-3 with a run scored and a walk. It was his 51st multi-hit game, the highest for an Atlanta player since Freddie Freeman had 52 in 2013. Markakis lifted his batting average to .298.

RHP Ryan Weber pitched seven strong innings on Saturday but did not get a decision. The right-hander allowed only two hits, both in the second inning as Philadelphia scored. Weber struck out a season-high five and walked two. He has allowed three runs in 13 innings against the Phillies. He became the fourth pitcher in Atlanta history to go at least six innings in his first three starts -- joining John Smoltz, Zane Smith and Mike Minor.