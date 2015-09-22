RHP Dan Winkler made his major league debut Monday, when he walked one and struck out two over two-thirds of an inning in the Braves’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Winkler, 25, was activated from the disabled list Sept. 10 after spending the season recovering from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in July 2014. Prior to Monday, he had not appeared in a game at any level since June 7, 2014, when he was a member of the Colorado Rockies’ organization. The Braves acquired him in the Rule 5 draft last December. He is 33-22 with a 3.35 ERA in 76 minor league appearances, all starts.

RHP Shelby Miller’s winless streak reached record territory Monday, when he took the loss after allowing two runs on seven hits and four walks while striking out three over six innings as the Braves fell to the Mets, 4-0. It was the 23rd straight start in which Miller didn’t earn a win, the longest streak for a Braves pitcher since the franchise moved to Atlanta in 1966. He had been tied with Carl Morton, who endured 22 straight winless starts during the 1975-76 seasons. Miller is 0-15 during his streak despite recording a 3.65 ERA. The 15 straight losses are also a team record. He last won on May 17, when Miller lost a no-hitter with two outs in the ninth inning of a 2-0 victory over the Miami Marlins. Despite his 5-16 overall record, Miller has a 3.00 ERA, the 10th-best mark in the National League.

C Christian Bethancourt (left thumb) didn’t play Monday in the Braves’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Bethancourt was injured while trying to make a tag in Sunday’s win over the Philadelphia Phillies. X-rays came back negative and Bethancourt is listed as day-to-day. He is batting .203 with two homers and 12 RBIs in 47 games this season.

RHP Matt Wisler will look to win for the first time in nearly two months when he takes the mound for the Braves on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Wisler took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out three over six innings as the Braves fell to the Toronto Blue Jays, 5-0. Since his last win on July 26, Wisler is 0-8 with a 7.71 ERA in 10 games (nine starts), a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 3.43 to 5.63. In two career starts against the Mets, Wisler is 1-1 with a 1.93 ERA. He took the defeat Sept. 11, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Braves’ 5-1 loss at Turner Field.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz, who was hospitalized due to blood clots in his throwing arm Sunday, underwent surgery Monday.

RHP Mike Foltynewicz (blood clots) underwent surgery Monday to remove the anterior half of the first rib. Foltynewicz was hospitalized Friday, after he reported to Turner Field with a badly swollen right arm. According to the Braves, Foltynewicz should be released from the hospital Thursday, after which he will be on blood thinners for a minimum of six weeks. Foltynewicz went 4-6 with a 5.71 ERA in 18 games (15 starts) this season. He hasn’t pitched since Aug. 25 due to a bout with costochondritis, which is inflammation of the cartilage that connects the ribs to the sternum, that sent him to the disabled list Sept. 2 (retroactive to Aug 30).

LF Nick Swisher returned to the lineup Monday and went 0-for-4 in the Braves’ 4-0 loss to the Mets. Swisher missed the previous two games due to a sore left foot. He is batting .219 with three homers and 15 RBIs in 37 games since the Braves acquired him from the Cleveland Indians on Aug. 7 and .208 with five homers and 23 RBIs in 67 games overall this season.

RF Nick Markakis (sore trapezius) was out of the lineup for a second consecutive day. Manager Fredi Gonzalez hopes Markakis can return Tuesday.

RF Nick Markakis (sore trapezius) missed his second straight game Monday, when the Braves lost to the Mets, 4-0. Manager Fredi Gonzalez said he was hopeful Markakis could return to the lineup Tuesday. Markakis has missed just five of the Braves’ 151 games this season. He is batting a team-high .298 with two homers and 49 RBIs.