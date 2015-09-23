RHP Williams Perez will look to win his third straight decision Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Braves in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Perez earned the win in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up one run on six hits and one walk while striking out six over 5 2/3 innings as the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 2-1. In his last three starts, Perez is 2-0 with a 2.89 ERA as he’s lowered his overall ERA from 5.65 to 5.16. Perez is 1-0 with a 4.85 ERA and one save in three games (two starts) against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Sept. 12, when Perez gave up three runs over six innings as the Braves fell, 6-4, at Turner Field.

RHP Matt Wisler won for the first time in nearly two months Tuesday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out a career-high eight over seven-plus innings as the Braves beat the Mets, 6-2. Wisler allowed a one-out homer in the first to 3B David Wright but set down 20 of the final 25 batters he faced. He was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk in the eighth inning to RF Curtis Granderson, who scored on a sacrifice fly by PH Michael Cuddyer. The win was the first since July 26 for Wisler, who entered Tuesday 0-7 with a 7.71 ERA in his previous 10 games (nine starts). Overall this season, Wisler is 6-8 with a 5.40 ERA in 18 games (17 starts).

2B Jace Peterson continued to thrive against the Mets on Tuesday, when he hit a game-tying homer leading off the fifth inning to begin a four-run frame that lifted the Braves to a 6-2 win. Peterson finished 1-for-4 Tuesday and is batting .283 (13-for-46) with two homers, five doubles and one triple in 15 games against the Mets this season. He doesn’t have more than five extra-base hits against any other opponent. Overall this year, Peterson is hitting .240 with six homers and 52 RBIs in 143 games.

RF Nick Markakis returned to the lineup Tuesday, when he went 1-for-4 with a run scored in the Braves’ 6-2 win over the Mets. Markakis missed the previous two games due to a sore trapezius. He has batting a team-high .298 with two homers and 49 RBIs while playing in 147 of a possible 152 games in his first season with the Braves.