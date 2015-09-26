FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
September 27, 2015 / 2:33 AM / 2 years ago

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Freddie Freeman, who is playing despite a right wrist injury, has had a solid year for the Braves. He is hitting .278 with 18 homers and 66 RBIs and has produced a .840 OPS. His career OPS is .832. And this is his fifth straight year in which he has hit anywhere between 17 and 23 homers. Freeman, 26, is locked up with the Braves through the 2021 season, which appears to be a wise investment for Atlanta. He went 3-for-4 with two RBIs Friday.

RHP Julio Teheran will make his 32nd start of the year on Saturday when he faces the Marlins. In his career against the Marlins, Teheran is 5-1 with a 2.69 ERA. Overall this year, he is 10-7 with a 4.20 ERA. He leads the Braves in wins. Furthermore, the Braves are 18-13 when he pitches, which is by far the best record on the team.

C Christian Bethancourt sat out the game Friday with a thumb injury. He was replaced by A.J. Pierzynski.

SS Andrelton Simmons entered Friday leading the majors in turning double plays and ranked second in the National League among the hardest players to strike out. Simmons, 26, has yet to make significant improvements offensively. His career OPS is an unimpressive .662, including .645 this year.

RHP Ryan Weber lasted just two innings in his start against the Marlins. He allowed nine hits and seven runs in just his third major-league start. Weber, 25, is the 10th starting pitcher the Braves have used this year. He is also among five Braves pitchers who have made their first major-league starts this year.

