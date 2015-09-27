RHP Shelby Miller, perhaps the major leagues’ tough-luck pitcher of 2015, will face the Marlins on Sunday. Miller is 5-16 this season but has pitched better than that. His ERA is more than solid at 3.00, but he has received an average of 1.5 in terms of run support. For perspective, teammate Julio Teheran has received a 3.3 average in terms of run support.

1B Freddie Freeman entered Saturday second in the majors with a .376 batting average with runners in scoring position. After hitting a homer on Friday, Freeman was pitched to carefully by Miami as went 0-for-2 with two walks.

RHP Julio Teheran lasted six innings against the Marlins on Saturday, allowing six hits, four walks and two runs. Teheran, who struck out three, had enjoyed the best run support from the Braves all season long. But that was not the case Saturday when the Braves scored just one run while he was in the game.

SS Andrelton Simmons entered Saturday leading the majors in double plays turned by a shortstop. He also led all National League shortstops in fielding percentage. In the fourth inning Saturday, Simmons showed his defensive ability yet again, taking a relay throw and firing home for an out.

C A.J. Pierzynski, who left Friday’s game because of a bruised left shoulder, sat out Saturday but could return Sunday. Had he been healthy, the lefty-hitting Pierzynski likely would have rested Saturday anyway against Marlins LHP Justin Nicolino.