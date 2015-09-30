RHP Williams Perez (6-6, 5.04 ERA) has pitched well in his past three starts heading into his Wednesday outing against the Nationals. He allowed five earned runs over 12 innings in two starts against the Mets and beat the Phillies on Sept. 18 when he allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings. Perez will be starting against Washington for the first time. He made his major league debut against the Nats in a relief appearance May 8, and he allowed four runs in one-third of an inning.

3B Hector Olivera left the game in the fifth inning after being hit by a pitch on the left arm. Olivera was examined after the game, and the injury was called a left elbow contusion. He is day-to-day. Olivera played well on the recently completed road trip, hitting .353, and he had five hits in his past 10 at-bats before getting hurt.

LF Adonis Garcia was scratched from the lineup Tuesday due to a lower back strain. He is day-to-day. Garcia is batting .270 with eight homers and 23 RBIs in 53 games since being recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett.

1B Freddie Freeman, who has missed time with a sore right wrist, was back in the lineup Tuesday. He went 0-for-3.

RHP Matt Wisler won his second consecutive decision Tuesday. Wisler (7-8) was replaced after allowing a single to lead off the eighth. He allowed one run on five hits, walked two and struck out four. He has allowed two or fewer runs in three of his past four starts and has a 3.12 ERA during that period. Wisler will be the starting pitcher for the team’s final game Sunday against St. Louis.

INF Daniel Castro started the game at second base and moved to third when Hector Olivera was injured. Castro finished 0-for-4, but he was involved in three double plays on defense, including one in the eighth inning and one in the ninth. The club continues to be impressed by his versatility.

C A.J. Pierzynski hit two home runs Tuesday night, giving him nine this season. It was the first time Pierzynski connected twice in the same game since June 29, 2012, when he played with the White Sox. Pierzynski went 3-for-3 (his career 136th three-hit game) to lift his average to .299. Over the last seven games, he is batting .455 (10-for-22).

RF Nick Markakis went 0-for-3 to end his seven-game hitting streak. He had went 8-for-26 (.308) during the streak.