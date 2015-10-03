RHP Shelby Miller (5-17, 3.15 ERA), lost 16 straight decisions and went 24 starts without a victory.

C Christian Bethancourt isn’t expected to play in the series after aggravating his left thumb injury Thursday against Washington.

LHP Paco Rodriguez, acquired by the Braves from the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 13-player trade before the July deadline, will likely miss all of next season after needing Tommy John surgery. The reliever was already on the 60-day disabled list following arthroscopic surgery while with the Dodgers.