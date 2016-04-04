LHP Andrew McKirahan (Tommy John surgery in March 2016) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He likely will miss the entire season.

LHP Jesse Biddle (Tommy John surgery in October 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. He might miss the entire season.

LHP Manny Banuelos (left elbow inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RHP Shae Simmons (Tommy John surgery in February 2015) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 25. The timetable for his return is uncertain.