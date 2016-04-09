RHP Julio Teheran (0-1, 3.00) makes his second start in the team’s fourth game, since the Braves had two off days since the season opener. Teheran went six innings and allowed two runs in his first start against the Nationals. Teheran is 1-1 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts against St. Louis.

OF Ender Inciarte left the game with tightness in his left hamstring after running out a ground ball to the shortstop. Inciarte was helped off the field and replaced by Drew Stubbs. He is listed as day-to-day.

RHP Matt Wisler could not hold a 4-0 lead in his first start of the season. He stretched his scoreless streak to 13 2/3 innings before allowing three runs in the fourth. Wisler struck out six and walked one in 6 2/3 innings.

RHP John Gant struck out the side in one inning on Friday, but allowed two long home runs. The rookie with the unorthodox deliver worked a clean inning in his debut against the Nationals.

C Tyler Flowers got his first start of the season. Flowers went 1-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Flowers hit the ball hard in two other at-bats, both flyouts. Flowers is expected to share time behind the plate with A.J. Pierzynski, who started the first two games of the season.