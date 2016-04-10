RHP Williams Perez will make his first start of the season and his first career appearance against the Cardinals. Perez made 23 appearances in 2015, 20 of them starts, and went 7-6 with a 4.78 ERA. Perez and Jhoulys Chacin were in contention for the final spot in the team’s rotation, but the club decided to keep Perez and option Chacin to Triple-A Gwinnett until they needed a No. 5 starter sometime next week.

RHP Julio Teheran was roughed up by the Cardinals on Saturday in his second start of the season. Teheran (0-2) threw 89 pitches in four innings and allowed five runs ( four earned), six hits and four walks. He had two wild pitches and struck out four. He is now 1-2 for his career against St. Louis.

CF Ender Inciarte missed Saturday’s game with a strained hamstring. He suffered the injury in the first inning on Friday, but the training staff diagnosed it as minor and he hopes to return for the series in Washington next week. Atlanta wants to keep Inciarte off the disabled list if possible, but has highly regarded prospect Mallex Smith available at Triple-A Gwinnett if needed.

RHP Jose Ramirez made his Atlanta debut. He pitched one inning and allowed one run on two hits and a walk, along with a wild pitch.

OF Kelly Johnson got his first start of the season on Saturday, subbing for Hector Olivera, and went 0-for-3 with a walk. Atlanta left fielders are 2-for-14 in the first four games.