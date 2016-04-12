RHP Dan Winkler (fractured right elbow) was put on the 15-day disabled list Monday. He did not allow a run in his first three games this season.

LHP Andrew McKirahan (Tommy John surgery in March 2016) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Tuesday, clearing a spot on the Braves’ 40-man roster for LHP Hunter Cervenka. McKirahan likely will miss the entire season.

OF Mallex Smith made his big league debut Monday as he batted leadoff and played center. He was called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Gwinnett, where he hit .400 early in the season. Smith struck out in the first then reached on an infield hit in the second for his first career hit. Smith was shaken up in the fourth when he was hit in the face by his helmet, causing a big gash on his forehead that left him bleeding, as he was thrown out trying to steal second. Drew Stubbs took over in center field for the last of the fourth in place of Smith, who had a laceration over his left eye and is listed day-to-day. It took five stitches to fix Smith, according to manager Fredi Gonzalez. Smith could get the night off Tuesday against LHP Gio Gonzalez of the Nationals. “We will let him play. We will see what happens,” said Gonzalez, the Braves manager. “He does everything the right way. The makeup is off the charts.” He was called up along with Triple-A pitcher Joel De La Cruz and lefty Hunter pitcher Hunter Cervenka, summoned from Double-A. “All three guys are going to get an opportunity,” Gonzalez said.

RHP Joel De La Cruz was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett. He will make his big league debut with his first appearance.

LHP Hunter Cervenka was called up Monday from Double-A Mississippi. He will make his big league debut when he plays in his first game with the Braves.

RHP Jose Ramirez was designated for assignment on Monday. He was 0-0 with an ERA of 27.00 in two innings over two games this season for the Braves.

OF Nick Markakis, after hitting three doubles Sunday to tie his career best, had two doubles on Monday in Washington. He hit second in the lineup and is now batting .333 this year.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin is slated to start Tuesday at Washington. Last year he was 2-1 with an ERA of 3.38 in five games with four starts with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP Bud Norris made his second start of the year and first on the road Monday, as he faced the Nationals for the second time this season. He was tagged with the loss as he allowed nine hits and five runs in five innings. “He battled. He is a battler,” said Fredi Gonzalez, the Atlanta manager.