OF Hector Olivera was put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after his arrest early Wednesday for a domestic dispute at the team hotel in Arlington, Va. He made his big league debut last year with the Braves and was hitting .211 in six games this season. ”It’s something that this morning you get told the news and it’s disappointing,“ said Braves manager Fredi Gonzalez, whose problems on the field now include an 0-8 start. ”Don’t want to comment on it because there’s an ongoing investigation with MLB and the local authorities, so we’ve just got to leave it at that for now. It doesn’t matter if you’re 7-0 or 0-7 when something like that happens, it’s not good.

1B Freddie Freeman is struggling at the plate but manager Fredi Gonzalez said after Wednesday’s game that there was nothing technique-wise he was doing wrong. Freeman, who normally kills the Nationals, was hitless in four at-bats with two strikeouts against Washington and is now hitting .080 this year with nine strikeouts. He struck out to end the fifth against Tanner Roark with two runners in scoring position.

RHP Julio Teheran will start on Thursday in Washington in the series finale. He is 0-1 this season in two starts and is 3-2 with an ERA of 3.59 in 12 career starts against the Nationals, who will be looking for a four-game sweep.

LHP Hunter Cervenka, called up to the majors Monday, made his second big league appearance on Wednesday. He retired both hitters, and fanned Bryce Harper in the eighth.

RHP Matt Wisler made the start Wednesday at Washington. In his second start of the year, he went six innings and gave up three runs on four hits -- but two were homers to Stephen Drew and Jayson Werth. At game time, Werth was hitting .105. “He finished so well,” manager Fredi Gonzalez said of Wisler.

INF Daniel Castro was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to take the roster spot of OF Hector Olivera, who was put on administrative leave by Major League Baseball. Castro attended Major League spring training and then was assigned to Gwinnet on March 12. He hit .333 in 21 at-bats in Triple-A after he made his big league debut last June against the Boston Red Sox as a pinch-runner.