Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch
April 16, 2016

Atlanta Braves - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Jose Ramirez, designated for assignment on Monday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday. He was 0-0 with an ERA of 27.00 in two innings over two games this season for the Braves.

RHP Jose Ramirez was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers Thursday. Before being designated for assignment on Monday, the reliever appeared in two games, allowing six runs and five hits in two innings.

OF Nick Markakis was used in the leadoff spot on Friday night after OF Mallex Smith hit first in the four-game series against the Nationals. Smith went 1-for-14 against Washington.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
