1B Freddie Freeman returned to the lineup after sitting out the Braves’ series finale at Washington on Thursday. Freeman started the season on a 2-for-25 skid.

RHP Jose Ramirez was assigned to Triple-A Gwinnett after he cleared waivers Thursday. Before being designated for assignment on Monday, the reliever appeared in two games, allowing six runs and five hits in two innings.

OF Nick Markakis was used in the leadoff spot on Friday night after OF Mallex Smith hit first in the four-game series against the Nationals. Smith went 1-for-14 against Washington.

OF Nick Markakis’ run-scoring single in the eighth gave him a team-leading nine RBIs.