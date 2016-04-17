SS Dansby Swanson, 22, is hitting .333 in nine games at High-A this season. Swanson has off-the-charts leadership skills. He is projected to reach the majors in 2017. And the Braves fully expect him to become a star at shortstop, averaging about 15 homers per season and leading an Atlanta revival.

RF Nick Markakis drove in three runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to a 6-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Saturday. Markakis, who went 3-for-5, is hitting .341. His RBI double in the fourth keyed Atlanta’s tiebreaking three-run rally. Eight of Markakis’ past 12 hits have been doubles.

RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who starts against Miami on Sunday, is the first pitcher since 1988 to go at least six innings and strike out six or more batters in 69 or fewer pitches, accomplishing that feat in his previous start, against the Washington Nationals. But in six career games against the Marlins, Chacin is 1-4 with a 5.25 ERA.

2B Gordon Beckham injured his hamstring and may be out for at least a few games. Beckham is hitting .280 and was hitting second in the batting order at the time of his injury.

RHP Bud Norris beat the Marlins on Saturday despite not having his best stuff. In 5 1/3 innings, he allowed seven hits, three walks and four runs.